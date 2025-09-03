Azzi Fudd opens up on her relationship with Steph Curry

Azzi Fudd will be one of the biggest stars in the 2025-26 college basketball season. The UConn Huskies guard will take over from her girlfriend, Paige Bueckers, after she left for the WNBA and became the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Fudd has hit the gym ahead of the new season, but she’s also shared the court with her idol, who turned into her mentor, Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar has been a major inspiration for Fudd since she was a kid and their relationship has evolved massively in recent years.

It all started in 2018, when she attended Curry’s elite SC30 Select Camp. Fudd made quite an impression on the four-time NBA champion, winning the 3-point contest against all the male opponents. That performance sparked a relationship with the two-time MVP, who has followed and mentored her along the way.

Azzi Fudd shares details of her relationship with Steph Curry

During a recent installment of her “Fudd Around and Find Out” podcast, the UConn star revealed how her friendship with the all-time 3-point leader started:

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

“Well, first it all started when I named my dog Curry after him. That’s where it really started, and then at USA-Chile, his mom was there because they’re close with the Brink family, so his mom was there to support Cameron Brink, and I told her I was like, I named my dog after yours,” Fudd explained.

She lauded Curry for being a genuine person and not switching whenever he has a camera in front.

“Who you see on social media and like in videos and whatever, that’s exactly how he is in person,” Fudd said. “He really truly cares and wants to make and leave the game better and make everyone around him better.”

Three years after that first encounter, Curry signed Fudd to his SC30 brand, which explains how high the point guard is on the prospect. Now, the sky is the limit for the young guard.