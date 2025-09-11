Dan Hurley’s UConn may have found a new weapon

Dan Hurley can’t be more excited about a UConn Huskies player ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season. Hurley’s team couldn’t make it past the second round of the national tournament last season, losing against the eventual champions, the Florida Gators.

Hurley and Co. are set to bounce back and show the world that they aren’t done dominating college basketball. They have intriguing players, starting with Alex Karaban, Solo Ball and Jaylin Stewart. More than that, they have a talented center who has been turning heads in the offseason and might be poised to dominate next season.

Taris Reed Jr. has shown his abilities to communicate and help his teammates during summer practice sessions, as Hurley revealed in August.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with Tarris,” Hurley said. “Tarris worked his a** off. We’ve bet heavy that he’s going to have a dominant year.”

Dan Hurley raves about Taris Reed Jr. again

Hurley’s praise for the senior center didn’t stop there. Talking with the New Haven Register in August, he lauded Reed, but insisted he needs to be more consistent to boost his impact.

UConn coach Dan Hurley.

“He moves better than most guards laterally, running, vertical athleticism, off the boards. He checks every box. With him, it is motor. It is intensity. It is warrior mentality. It is discipline. It is losing your technique and fundamentals at times. If this guy puts it all together, he is as good a center as there is the country,” he said.

The Huskies had their pride hurt last season, but they are ready to compete again and reclaim their throne as the kings of college basketball.