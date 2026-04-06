Dusty May reveals what made championship run possible after beating Uconn

Dusty May snapped Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball nearly 40-year national championship drought, leading the program to a hard-fought victory over UConn Huskies men’s basketball. After the win, May pointed to something beyond strategy as a key factor, “love.”

“First of all, I want to thank all the people that poured into everyone in our locker room. We’re not here without the love, support and coaching from everybody before us,” May told Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports following the NCAA Division I tournament final.

While emotion played a role, execution on the court was just as critical. May emphasized the team’s balance throughout the season, noting their ability to respond when one phase struggled. “These guys have done it all year. When one side of the ball was letting us down, the other side picked us up,” he said.

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"These guys have done it all year. When one side of the ball was letting us down, the other side picked us up."@umichbball's Dusty May on his team's championship-level defense all season pic.twitter.com/umh3YyiqND — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 7, 2026

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