Dan Hurley misses out on $1.2 million as Dusty May secures $400,000 with Michigan’s national title

The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines didn’t disappoint and crowned themselves national champions with a nail-biting victory over Dan Hurley and the Connecticut Huskies. Following the conquest of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Dusty May has won his first national title in college basketball, and will be taking home $400,000 in added bonuses.

According to USA Today, May’s bonuses in the NCAA Tournament were as follows: $50,000 for appearing in the first round, $75,000 for reaching the second stage, $100,000 for making it to the Sweet Sixteen, $150,000 for their Elite Eight appearance, $200,000 for playing in the Final Four, $300,000 for qualifying to the national title game, and $400,000 for winning it all.

With the national title conquest, May bolstered his case to win the the National Coach of the Year award. Such an accomplishment would secure an extra $50,000 for May. Had Michigan lost against UConn, May would have taken home a $300,000 paycheck, missing out on the extra $100,000. It wasn’t like he would’ve had to pinch pennies, but his team’s triumph still secured him even more money.

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Hurley misses out on a fortune

As for Hurley, had UConn defeated Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, he would’ve walked away with a whopping $1.275 million bonus. Even with the national title loss, Hurley is earning more in bonuses than May is for his historic conquest with the program in Ann Arbor.

Dusty May of the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Hurley has earned $775,000 thanks to the NCAA Tournament bonuses in his contract. Cutting down the nets of March Madness is priceless, but Hurley already knows how that feels, and securing $775,000 definitely makes the pain easier to withstand.

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Hurley’s bonuses breakdown

Hurley’s contract bonuses are as follows: $25,000 for an NCAA Tournament appearance, $50,000 for UConn’s win in the first round, $75,000 for making it out of the second round, $125,000 for the Sweet Sixteen triumph. The win over Duke in the Elite Eight meant an extra $200,000 for Hurley, whereas the Final Four victory added $300,000 to the total.

A national championship would’ve handed Hurley the final $500,000. Most importantly, it would’ve earned him a seat in the debate for the greatest college basketball head coach of all time. However, May and Michigan prevented that with a staple performance. Now, the Wolverines are national champions for the first time since 1989.

CONTRACT DETAILS DUSTY MAY DAN HURLEY AVERAGE ANNUAL SALARY $5,100,000 $8,300,000 NATIONAL TITLE TOTAL BONUS $400,000 $1,275,000 TOTAL MONEY EARNED IN BONUSES DURING NCAA TOURNAMENT $400,000 $775,000