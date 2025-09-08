Trending topics:
Dawn Staley reveals the best player in the WNBA without hesitation

WNBA and college basketball legend Dawn Staley knows who's dominating the league right now.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesHead coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Besides all the passion she shows on the court, Dawn Staley doesn’t hesitate to do the same on social media. The South Carolina Gamecocks coach has mentored multiple WNBA stars during her 25-year career coaching in women’s college basketball

What makes her relationship with her former players more special, however, is that Staley never stops showing love to them, even after they become professionals. Over the years, she has developed major stars such as A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, and Tiffany Mitchell, to name a few. 

While she keeps developing the next generation of stars, Staley pays close attention to what her former players are doing. Amid an entertaining 2025 WNBA season, the three-time college basketball champion has praised her old players whenever she’s had the chance. 

Dawn Staley names best player in the WNBA

Staley has sent multiple messages on her X account. Last week, she made her pick for the best WNBA player clear, going with the defending MVP, A’ja Wilson. She wrote a short but strong message, while adding that she wasn’t interested in different opinions. 

A&#039;ja Wilson in 2025

A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces

The MF best in the world @_ajawilson22. Argue with…….a wall!!!” she said.

Staley also praised other former players, Boston and Bree Hall, on Sunday, praising their performance during the Indiana Fever’s 94-65 win over the Washington Mystics. 

“I see you @breezyhalll!!  I see you @aa_boston will the near triple double!!!  On 3…..you say GAME I say COCK! @GamecockWBB“ she wrote.

Staley revealed last season that she would have liked to see her players receive the same attention Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers had during their collegiate careers, and it seems as though she’s making sure she celebrates them in a proper way. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
