What happens if Seahawks lose to Rams tonight on TNF in 2025 NFL Week 16?

The Seattle Seahawks head into their Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup with an 11-3 record, sitting comfortably in the second spot in the NFC West. Their strong standing puts them in an enviable position; even a loss to the Los Angeles Rams wouldn’t be catastrophic, given their massive playoff probability.

In terms of the postseason picture, a loss against the Rams wouldn’t significantly move the needle. Seattle currently boasts a 99% playoff probability, and even with a defeat, those odds are expected to remain virtually unchanged.

While a loss might not derail their season, nobody likes to lose. A Week 16 stumble would snap the Seahawks’ current four-game winning streak. Ironically, their most recent loss came back in Week 11 against these very same Rams.

Seahawks vs. Rams head-to-head

In their most recent meeting earlier this 2025 season, Seattle fell 19-21 on the road. The Rams have also found success in Seattle recently, having secured a 26-20 win at Lumen Field on November 3, 2024.

In fact, the Seahawks haven’t defended their home turf against the Rams since August 2023, a game Seattle won 19-16 in overtime. Of course, the Seahawks team of two or three years ago was in a much different place than the contender they have become in this 2025 campaign.

NFC playoff picture

Seattle enters TNF currently holding the No. 5 seed in the NFC standings. This puts them in a Wild Card spot ahead of both the 49ers and Packers. Since the Rams have already clinched a playoff berth, the stakes might feel slightly different, potentially giving a slight edge to the home team.