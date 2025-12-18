MLB Rumors: NY Yankees’ standing revealed among NY Mets and Dodgers in Cody Bellinger free‑agent chase

The free-agent market around Cody Bellinger is beginning to take shape, and momentum appears to be building in a familiar direction. After a productive season in the Bronx, the veteran outfielder has drawn interest from several contenders, but one team is increasingly viewed as holding the inside track.

As the offseason progresses, the New York Yankees have positioned themselves ahead of the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers in the race to secure Bellinger’s services. The pursuit reflects both Bellinger’s rising market value and the Yankees’ desire to preserve continuity after a strong year from the left-handed bat.

According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, “The market for Cody Bellinger is robust, with the most likely result that he signs with a big market, contending team… with the Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers the most likely landing spots for him at this point in that order,” Bowden wrote on X.

Why do the Yankees currently lead the Bellinger race?

Bellinger’s recent performance has strengthened the Yankees’ case to retain him. He finished the season hitting .272 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 89 runs scored, while posting a .480 slugging percentage and a .334 on-base percentage.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees with Aaron Judge #99 celebrate after a victory. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Beyond the bat, Bellinger’s defensive value adds to his appeal. He ranked in the 93rd percentile in overall defense and the 91st percentile in arm value, offering versatility and reliability across the outfield—traits the Yankees value as they look to contend again.

How do the Mets and Dodgers factor into the picture?

The Dodgers, who originally drafted Bellinger, remain a logical suitor and could pursue a reunion if the market aligns. Meanwhile, the Mets continue to monitor the situation as they evaluate ways to upgrade their roster with proven talent. Still, both clubs face stiff competition if the Yankees remain aggressive.

For now, New York appears well positioned to keep Bellinger in pinstripes and potentially reunite him long-term with Aaron Judge at the heart of the lineup. As negotiations develop, the coming weeks should clarify whether the Yankees can turn their current edge into a finalized deal.

