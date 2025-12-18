MLB Rumors: Phillies’ Bryce Harper teammate could be ‘x-factor’ in Alex Bregman pursuit

The Philadelphia Phillies enter the 2026 outlook largely comfortable with their roster construction, particularly after recent pitching additions. There is no urgency to reshape the outfield, and the rotation continues to draw intrigue. Still, one question lingers around the infield—and it centers on whether the club could pivot toward Alex Bregman.

Philadelphia’s decision-making is complicated by the situation of Bryce Harper’s teammate Alec Bohm, who currently occupies third base. While Bohm would remain the projected starter if the season began today, his contract status introduces a layer of uncertainty that could affect how aggressively the Phillies pursue the free-agent market.

That internal variable has become central to league-wide speculation. The Phillies’ potential interest in Bregman appears less about need and more about timing, flexibility, and whether Bohm becomes available via trade.

Is Bohm the X-factor in a Phillies–Bregman move?

MLB insider Bob Nightengale underscored Bohm’s importance in this scenario during an appearance on Foul Territory, saying, “I think the Bohm thing will be the X-factor. I could see them moving Bohm, then if they want they could jump in on Bregman.” His assessment frames Bohm as the key domino that would need to fall before Philadelphia makes a serious push.

Alec Bohm #28 of the Phillies throws to first base. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Bohm, 29, has one season of team control remaining, which places pressure on the organization to decide between a potential extension or a trade. While he earned All-Star honors in 2024, inconsistency has marked parts of his career, fueling speculation that the Phillies might prefer a proven veteran presence at the position.

How does Bregman fit into the broader market?

Bregman remains one of the most discussed names still available in free agency. After spending 2025 with the Boston Red Sox, a reunion has not been ruled out, while the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks have also been mentioned as possible suitors.

Each option reflects a different competitive window and roster strategy, especially after reports that Alex Bregman’s asking price for Red Sox goes up after NY Mets make final stance.

For now, Philadelphia’s stance appears measured. If Bohm stays, a Bregman pursuit seems unlikely. If circumstances change, the Phillies could quickly become a factor in the sweepstakes, making this a situation worth monitoring as the offseason continues.