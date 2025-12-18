MLB Rumors: Key Phillies player Nick Castellanos faces reported setback regarding his MLB future

Nick Castellanos has openly voiced his discomfort with the Philadelphia Phillies, primarily due to his less-than-ideal relationship with manager Rob Thomson during the past regular season. Amidst this discord, reports suggest that Castellanos might be exploring new destinations for the upcoming seasons, despite being under contract with the Phillies until 2027.

MLB insider Todd Zolecki, appearing on the Foul Territory Network, highlighted the challenges surrounding Castellanos’ potential move, citing his defensive shortcomings as a major concern. Zolecki stated, “I’ve heard people say I’m not interested in Nick Castellanos at any price, mentioning the defense is a big reason why.”

Given this situation, determining Castellanos’ future during the current offseason appears challenging. Zolecki further speculated that Castellanos might find a team closer to the end of the offseason, when market dynamics and pricing become more flexible.

For Castellanos, the timing of such a move might be secondary. However, he has expressed a preference for playing with a different franchise by the 2026 MLB season. As of now, no offers have been officially reported for him.

Castellanos’ defensive struggles

Examining Castellanos’ defensive statistics from last season reveals mixed reviews. Notably, he achieved a standout Fielding Percentage of 1.000 and went a second consecutive year without committing any errors.

Conversely, he posted an Outs Above Average (OAA) of -11, tying for the third-lowest among MLB outfielders. Additionally, his Outfield Arm Runs Saved rating of -2 was the lowest among National League right fielders.

Castellanos’ perspective on his MLB future

In early December, Castellanos was interviewed by MLB.com to address rumors regarding his future with the Phillies. His response was straightforward regarding the speculation of his departure next season.

“I have no idea. All I know is that this offseason, I wanted to live as simply as possible, focus on my training, and ensure I’m well-prepared physically for the 162 [games] next year,“ Castellanos remarked.

