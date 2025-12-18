Where to watch Missouri State vs Arkansas State live in the USA: 2025 Xbox Bowl

Missouri State will face off against Arkansas State inthe 2025 Xbox Bowl. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

Missouri State closes a historic first FBS season in Frisco, Texas, as the Bears make their inaugural bowl appearance after a 7–5 debut in Conference USA, with interim head coach Nick Petrino leading the way following Ryan Beard’s departure.

Standing opposite is an Arkansas State program back in a bowl game for the third straight year under Butch Jones after finishing 6–6, renewing a series last played in 2015 and setting up a matchup fueled by postseason experience and momentum—don’t miss a snap of this milestone showdown.

When will the Missouri State vs Arkansas State match be played?

Iowa Missouri State will face Arkansas State in the 2025 Xbox Bowl this Thursday, December 18, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Erick Cade of the Missouri State Bears – Luke Hales/Getty Images

Missouri State vs Arkansas State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Missouri State vs Arkansas State in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Missouri State and Arkansas State, streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN2.