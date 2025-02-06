NCAAB News: Analyst makes strong prediction about John Calipari’s Arkansas after win vs. Texas

To say that this had been a disappointing start to the season for the Arkansas Razorbacks would’ve been a massive understatement. They desperately needed some momentum.

Fortunately, it seems like they’ve found it. They beat No. 14 Kentucky, John Calipari’s former team, and they took care of business against another tough opponent in the Texas Longhorns.

People quickly forgot all the talk about Calipari potentially being on the hot seat. In fact, NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman believes that Nelly Davis’ new aggressive approach could take them back to tournament contention.

Jeff Goodman praises John Calipari’s aggressiveness

“He is back confidence-wise, you’re giving him the ball,” Goodman said. “He’s the guy right now that’s gonna lead this team back to the bubble.”

Davis is averaging roughly over 10 points per game for the Razorbacks. The senior guard is one of the most talented and experienced players on the team, and he’s rising up to the talent.

The Razorbacks are 14-8, so there’s still a chance that they will make their way to the NCAA Tournament, especially with a savvy and veteran coach like John Calipari.

Of course, you’re only a good as you were in your last game, so the Razorbacks are in no position to rest on their laurels just yet. If anything, they desperately need to keep the momentum going.