Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Coach makes bold Caitlin Clark-Cooper Flagg comparison

Caitlin Clark's impact on college and women's basketball has been so huge, that future NBA stars are now being compared to her.

By Ernesto Cova

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever
© Joe Buglewicz/Getty ImagesCaitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever

Cooper Flagg is, by most standards, the best player in all of college basketball. The Duke Blue Devils have been almost impossible to beat, and his talent and physical traits are just mesmerizing.

So far, he’s averaged 19.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game on almost 37% from beyond the arc. That’s why he’s projected to be the first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Nevertheless, Illinois coach Brad Underwood believes he could end up being a legend if he decided to return to college, just like Caitlin Clark was forced to do at Iowa because of the WNBA Draft’s eligibility rules.

Advertisement

College coach says Cooper Flagg could be the Caitlin Clark of male college basketball

“If he stayed in school, he would be the face of college basketball and elevate basketball to the levels Caitlin Clark did on the female side” Underwood said.

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils

Advertisement

This speaks volumes about Clark’s massive impact on the game. It might be the first time someone has claimed that a male hooper could end up being the next big thing by comparing him to his female counterpart.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Even so, regardless of what Cooper said about wanting to be back next season, the chances of him forgoing the NBA Draft and staying for another year seem quite slim.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Brad Marchand fires fierce shot at Matthew and Brady Tkachuk after Team Canada's win
NHL

Brad Marchand fires fierce shot at Matthew and Brady Tkachuk after Team Canada's win

Chiefs star issues strong warning about Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl loss
NFL

Chiefs star issues strong warning about Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl loss

NCAAB News: Duke coach explains why Cooper Flagg is unique, and it’s not his play
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Duke coach explains why Cooper Flagg is unique, and it’s not his play

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains how injuries have made Kentucky better
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Mark Pope explains how injuries have made Kentucky better

Better Collective Logo