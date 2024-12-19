Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma claims the NIL era forced Coach K to retire

As much as NIL has done for college sports, UConn's Geno Auriemma believes it also forced some legends out of the game.

December 22, 2021: Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski points during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. CSM Durham USA - ZUMAc04_ 20211223_zaf_c04_066
© Greg Atkins - ImagoDecember 22, 2021: Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski points during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. CSM Durham USA - ZUMAc04_ 20211223_zaf_c04_066

By Ernesto Cova

College basketball has come a long way. For years, fans and talking heads alike agreed that it was wrong for the NCAA to make all that money and that the players would not get a single penny of it.

The long-overdue resolution turned into the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) era. Players are finally getting paid for their talents, and college programs are also profiting.

Nevertheless, that also put more weight on the coach’s shoulders, as they would also have to deal with finances on top of recruiting and actually coaching. Notably, that’s why UConn’s Geno Auriemma believes legends like Jay Wright or Mike ‘Coach K’ Krzyzweski decided to retire.

Advertisement

Geno Auriemma says NIL was a different challenge for old coaches

“I think it was a little bit of both. I think there’s certainly a different challenge now than there’s ever been,” Auriemma told Boomer Esiason. “I think a lot of us older coaches that have been around the game for a long, long time.”

November 15, 2024: Conn coach Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA, College League, USA Division I record for men s or women s basketball with his 1,216th career victory Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. NCAA basketball game between University of Connecticut and University of North Carolina at First Horizon Arena, Greensboro NC CSM Greensboro United States of America

November 15, 2024: Conn coach Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA, College League, USA Division I record for men s or women s basketball with his 1,216th career victory Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. NCAA basketball game between University of Connecticut and University of North Carolina at First Horizon Arena, Greensboro NC CSM Greensboro United States of America

Advertisement

Eventually, given everything that those coaches had accomplished in the past, perhaps they would be better off calling it a career and finally getting some well-deserved rest:

“You all have to adapt and you all have to change, but some of the things that are happening right now … it’s really not great … certainly for the coaches — it’s enough to give you a pause,” Auriemma added. “And I think if you’ve had a lot of success in your career and you’re not chasing anything, you can say it’s time.”

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

It’s only right that athletes finally get financially compensated for their hard work, especially since most of them won’t play professionally. Still, for better or worse, the NIL era has changed college sports.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NFL News: Russell Wilson gets a major admission from a key weapon on Mike Tomlin's Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson gets a major admission from a key weapon on Mike Tomlin's Steelers

MLS confirms schedule for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in 2025
Soccer

MLS confirms schedule for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in 2025

Tyson Fury surprises fans with bold challenge to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson's fight
Boxing

Tyson Fury surprises fans with bold challenge to Jake Paul following Mike Tyson's fight

Kylian Mbappe admits he'd have liked to play with Cristiano Ronaldo apart from Lionel Messi
Soccer

Kylian Mbappe admits he'd have liked to play with Cristiano Ronaldo apart from Lionel Messi

Better Collective Logo