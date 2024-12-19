NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma claims the NIL era forced Coach K to retire

College basketball has come a long way. For years, fans and talking heads alike agreed that it was wrong for the NCAA to make all that money and that the players would not get a single penny of it.

The long-overdue resolution turned into the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) era. Players are finally getting paid for their talents, and college programs are also profiting.

Nevertheless, that also put more weight on the coach’s shoulders, as they would also have to deal with finances on top of recruiting and actually coaching. Notably, that’s why UConn’s Geno Auriemma believes legends like Jay Wright or Mike ‘Coach K’ Krzyzweski decided to retire.

Geno Auriemma says NIL was a different challenge for old coaches

“I think it was a little bit of both. I think there’s certainly a different challenge now than there’s ever been,” Auriemma told Boomer Esiason. “I think a lot of us older coaches that have been around the game for a long, long time.”

November 15, 2024: Conn coach Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA, College League, USA Division I record for men s or women s basketball with his 1,216th career victory Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58. NCAA basketball game between University of Connecticut and University of North Carolina at First Horizon Arena, Greensboro NC CSM Greensboro United States of America

Eventually, given everything that those coaches had accomplished in the past, perhaps they would be better off calling it a career and finally getting some well-deserved rest:

“You all have to adapt and you all have to change, but some of the things that are happening right now … it’s really not great … certainly for the coaches — it’s enough to give you a pause,” Auriemma added. “And I think if you’ve had a lot of success in your career and you’re not chasing anything, you can say it’s time.”

It’s only right that athletes finally get financially compensated for their hard work, especially since most of them won’t play professionally. Still, for better or worse, the NIL era has changed college sports.