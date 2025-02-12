NCAAB News: John Calipari makes sad admission after loss to Alabama

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks were in a tough spot a couple of weeks ago. Then, they bounced back to prove that they could compete at the highest level.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep that strong momentum in their latest outing. No. 3 Alabama got the best of them with a narrow 85-81 win to take their SEC record to 9-1.

The Razorbacks, on the other hand, are now 3-7 in conference play. When asked his thoughts after the loss, coach Calipari claimed that his players went away from that ‘fearless’ mentality that had helped them lately.

John Calipari says his players changed their mindset

“I think they wanted to win so bad. You can’t play that way. Just play. Have fun, be fearless, make the plays you have to. Make easy plays,” Calipari said.

At the end of the day, it’s not easy knowing that you have your back against the wall. As good as the Razorbacks had been lately, their slow start left them no margin for error.

You’re never as good as you were in your biggest win or as bad as you looked in your toughest loss. Now, Calipari’s boys will have to regroup and get back to what worked for them.