Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: John Calipari makes sad admission after loss to Alabama

The Arkansas Razorbacks were riding high, and they will need to regain that momentum after losing to Alabama.

By Ernesto Cova

Head Coach John Calipari of the Arkansas Razorbacks
© Johnnie Izquierdo - GettyHead Coach John Calipari of the Arkansas Razorbacks

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks were in a tough spot a couple of weeks ago. Then, they bounced back to prove that they could compete at the highest level.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep that strong momentum in their latest outing. No. 3 Alabama got the best of them with a narrow 85-81 win to take their SEC record to 9-1.

The Razorbacks, on the other hand, are now 3-7 in conference play. When asked his thoughts after the loss, coach Calipari claimed that his players went away from that ‘fearless’ mentality that had helped them lately.

Advertisement

John Calipari says his players changed their mindset

“I think they wanted to win so bad. You can’t play that way. Just play. Have fun, be fearless, make the plays you have to. Make easy plays,” Calipari said.

John Calipari

John Calipari

Advertisement

At the end of the day, it’s not easy knowing that you have your back against the wall. As good as the Razorbacks had been lately, their slow start left them no margin for error.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

You’re never as good as you were in your biggest win or as bad as you looked in your toughest loss. Now, Calipari’s boys will have to regroup and get back to what worked for them.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Jimmy Butler's payday with the Warriors: What is his salary?
NBA

Jimmy Butler's payday with the Warriors: What is his salary?

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Everton vs Liverpool live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Dak Prescott issues strong warning to Saquon Barkley and Eagles after Super Bowl
NFL

Dak Prescott issues strong warning to Saquon Barkley and Eagles after Super Bowl

Penn State HC James Franklin issues big statement about Eagles’ Saquon Barkley after Super Bowl win
College Football

Penn State HC James Franklin issues big statement about Eagles’ Saquon Barkley after Super Bowl win

Better Collective Logo