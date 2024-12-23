NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer makes strong comments after Duke's latest win

Cooper Flagg just turned 18 years old, and he celebrated in the best possible way. He led the Duke Blue Devils to a road win over Georgia Tech, taking them down 82-56.

This was their second win in as many ACC matchups this season. The No. 5 team in the nation outscored their opposition 41-20 in the second half, with Flagg scoring 13 points in eleven shots.

The Blue Devils didn’t need Flagg to do a lot in a well-balanced offensive performance by the entire team. That’s why coach Jon Scheyer couldn’t have been happier.

Jon Scheyer raves about Duke’s offense

“I just thought the shot quality was a lot better, and it’s probably the best that we’ve flowed just going from defense to offense,” Scheyer told Caleb Dudley of The Chronicle. “I thought we did a really good job. We’re finding each other’s strengths and understanding just how to play together.”

The ball rarely touched the floor during the win. They shared the wealth and got everybody involved, with the team even finishing the game with a whopping 20 assists:

“Collectively, I thought a lot of different guys stepped up and it was a great effort, so proud of our team,” Scheyer said. “Twenty assists, second highest we’ve had all year, I think our offense is coming along.”

The Blue Devils have now won ten of ten games, and they will look to keep their momentum going when they return to the court on New Year’s Eve to face Virginia Tech.