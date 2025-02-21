NCAAB News: JuJu Watkins shares thoughts on whether she could beat Carmelo Anthony one-on-one

While she still has a long way to go before turning pro, some people argue that JuJu Watkins would kill it in the WNBA right now. The USC star is one of the most electrifying scorers in the game.

A sensation in college basketball, Watkins is firmly expected to be one of the first girls off the board when she declares for the WNBA Draft. In the meantime, she’s leading the No. 4 team in the nation to the top.

Watkins has trained and learned from some current and former NBA players. With that in mind, she was asked whether she could beat Carmelo Anthony, one of the greatest iso-scorers ever, in a one-on-one matchup.

JuJu Watkins doesn’t think she could beat Carmelo Anthony

“Probably Carmelo [Anthony], but just to see his bag, ’cause I know it’s crazy,” Watkins said when asked who she would like to face one-on-one. “I would get beat,” she admitted later.

For now, Watkins will have bigger things to worry about. Her team has two games left in the regular season, and they’re both against ranked opponents like No. 25 Illinois and No. 3 UCLA.

Needless to say, it won’t be easy to close out the campaign against such strong competition, but a player like Watkins always gives her team a chance to end up on top.