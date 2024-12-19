NCAAB News: Memphis' Penny Hardaway makes hilarious Michael Jordan admission

Long before becoming a high-profile college basketball coach, Penny Hardaway was wreaking havoc in the NBA. He was a rising star in the 90s with the Orlando Magic, and his time alongside Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most memorable in league history.

However, there are levels to everything. That’s why even a rising star like Hardaway couldn’t help but be starstruck in the presence of the one and only Michael Jordan.

Recently, the Memphis coach recalled a story of how Jordan was forced to wear Penny’s signature shoes in the Eastern Conference Finals, and why he was by no means going to talk trash to him about it.

Penny Hardaway recalls when Michael Jordan wore his signature sneaker

“When he came back, they didn’t have an Air Jordan available because he didn’t make one. Then he was like, ‘Well, give me kid’s shoes,’ that’s what he called me — kid,” Hardaway said on Knuckleheads. “So he rocked them joints, and I was still sitting out there going, ‘This man got my shoes on.’ The only thing he did was cut the number one off the back, but he kept the shoes … I thought that was crazy ’cause he’s never worn another shoe outside of a Jordan.”

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway encourages his team during the first half against Wichita State on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

That was the only time Jordan didn’t use his signature Air Jordan sneakers, as they were reportedly in breach of league regulations. Even so, Hardaway wasn’t going to poke the bear:

“Hell no (I won’t talk trash to him), I let him do it. I said, no, I’mma leave, I’mma let a sleeping dog lie,” Hardaway said. “I appreciate you rocking them. I ain’t say nothing about the shoes. I ain’t say nothing. I’m like, I’m not bothering this dude. Let him be.”

That’s the kind of fear and respect Michael Jordan instilled in his peers. That’s why, as much as some want to look down on him as the greatest ever, most of those who got to play against him don’t have a single doubt about that.