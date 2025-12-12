Former world champion claims Jake Paul’s fight against Anthony Joshua is completely scripted

Jake Paul will return to the ring on December 19 to face Anthony Joshua. However, a former world champion believes the winner is already determined, claiming the fight has a script to follow.

In just over a week, Jake Paul will lace up the gloves once again in an attempt to defeat Anthony Joshua. But is the outcome already known? According to former world champion Deontay Wilder, it is.

“I think the fight is scripted,” Deontay Wilder said at an IBA event in Dubai. “I think his [Paul’s] fights in general have been scripted before. That’s just my strong opinion. It could be what it is and what we see is what we get. But I really think it’s scripted, you know.”

Not the first time Jake Paul has faced ‘rigged’ allegations

Jake Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing world, facing opponents ranging from fellow influencers to retired professional fighters. However, his upcoming bout against Anthony Joshua is set to be the toughest challenge of his career so far.

Paul’s influence in the sport is undeniable, which has led many to believe that the traditional boxing industry wants him to succeed. As a result, some fans have speculated that certain fights are scripted to ensure his victory and allow his profile to grow after each bout.

The most recent and high-profile “rigged” allegation surfaced in November 2024, when Jake Paul faced Mike Tyson. During the fight, the legendary boxer failed to land a single power punch on Paul, despite several apparent openings.

According to critics, the outcome was predetermined in Paul’s favor, which they claim explains why Tyson did not aggressively pursue a knockout. However, these claims remain purely speculative, as no evidence has surfaced to suggest the fight was fixed.

Wilder believes this pattern explains how Paul has built his record and claims the YouTuber-turned-boxer will defeat Anthony Joshua to continue that streak. “And even more I’m thinking it with this fight now,” Wilder added. “Because now you are really dealing with somebody that’s active, that was a former champion still going, you know. I mean, he’s a real boxer. It has to be scripted.”

