NY Mets free-agency exodus continues with Tyler Rogers set to be the sixth departure

The New York Mets‘ offseason plan remains unclear, but what is certain is that Tyler Rogers will not return, as he is now set to play with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026. So far, the Mets have lost six players, with Rogers being the most recent, joining Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso out the door.

The other three players the Mets lost in free agency are Gregory Soto, Cedric Mullins, and Ryan Helsley. While these departures may not sting as much as Alonso and Díaz, they are still players who would have contributed had they stayed with the team longer.

Regarding Rogers, Jon Heyman commented on X: “Mets made a reasonable try to bring back Rogers but Jays’ winning $37M offer, which can go to $48M with 4th year vesting option and had no deferrals, was hard to pass up.”

Rogers’ return was unlikely for the Mets

Rogers’ salary last season with the Mets was $5.2 million. He will now earn $12.3 million annually playing for Toronto, a significant raise for the pitcher who came from San Francisco last season to New York, where he contributed 27.1 innings in 28 games with a 2.30 ERA and an 0-3 record.

Michael Baron of Just Mets wrote on X: “Folks, if the Mets weren’t willing to go three years and $45 million on Robert Suárez, and passively pursued Edwin Díaz on a three year contract, why would they give Tyler Rogers a three year deal at $12.33 million? Not saying they shouldn’t. But right now, that’s not them.”

Brandon Nimmo should be considered the 7th loss

Although Brandon Nimmo did not leave in free agency, his trade should be considered the seventh defeat for the Mets in losing an iconic player. While the team initiated the trade when he still had a valid contract, once he left, it was clear the team was also vulnerable to taking a heavy hit in free agency.