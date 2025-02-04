NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers makes hilarious remark about Luka Doncic trade

It’s crazy to think that Luka Doncic being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers may not have been the most shocking piece of news that Dallas fans had to deal with this weekend.

UConn star Paige Bueckers showed up to play against Butler, as expected. However, the Huskies star guard shocked the college basketball world with a new, braid-less look.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before the fans and the media took notice of that. Following the big win over Butler, she cracked a joke about it when the media asked her about her new hairdo.

Paige Bueckers cracks Luka Doncic joke with new look

“See, the world woke up to Luka getting traded to the Lakers. So crazier things have happened,” she jokingly said. “But, I mean, nah, this is like a one-time thing. My friend Kayla was sick. Jana got a little under the weather, so I think this is just a one-time thing.”

Regardless of her look, Bueckers still dominated in the win over Butler. She scored 18 points on 50% from the floor in the lopsided triumph after a shocking 2-of-10 effort in her latest outing.

Dallas basketball fans may have lost their superstar, but another one could be on the way. With the Dallas Wings owning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers could become the next alpha hooper in town.