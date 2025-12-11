MLB Rumors: Guardians expected to land former Andrew McCutchen teammate on a one-year deal

Trending topics:
The Cleveland Guardians are looking for quality players for 2026, and a former Andrew McCutchen teammate could be exactly what they are looking for to improve their performance on the mound.

By Richard Tovar

Andrew McCutchen before a game vs the Dodgers on April 25, 2025 in Los Angeles.
The Cleveland Guardians are aiming for a better season in 2026, and to achieve that, they are reportedly close to finalizing the signing of reliever Colin Holderman, who until recently played alongside Andrew McCutchen in Pittsburgh for nearly four years with the Pirates.

The report comes from Robert Murray: “Free-agent reliever Colin Holderman and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” he wrote, though he did not disclose how much the 30-year-old pitcher, who has appeared in 161 career games, mostly with the Pirates, might be paid.

Tweet placeholder
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
