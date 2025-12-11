MLB Rumors: Guardians expected to land former Andrew McCutchen teammate on a one-year deal

The Cleveland Guardians are aiming for a better season in 2026, and to achieve that, they are reportedly close to finalizing the signing of reliever Colin Holderman, who until recently played alongside Andrew McCutchen in Pittsburgh for nearly four years with the Pirates.

The report comes from Robert Murray: “Free-agent reliever Colin Holderman and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal,” he wrote, though he did not disclose how much the 30-year-old pitcher, who has appeared in 161 career games, mostly with the Pirates, might be paid.

