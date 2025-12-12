Daniel Jones sends emotional message to the Colts after his season-ending surgery

Daniel Jones addressed the Indianapolis Colts fans with a personal and emotional message after undergoing season-ending surgery for a torn Achilles. He expressed deep appreciation for the outpouring of support, saying,“Thank you… for the overwhelming support,” signaling how much the organization and fanbase meant to him during a difficult stretch.

He also reflected on the abrupt end to his year, calling it a “tough way to end the season” but emphasizing how meaningful it was to “wear the horseshoe and play for Colts fans.” Jones admitted he’ll “miss lining up with my guys,” offering a glimpse into the connection he built within the locker room.

Without Daniel Jones, the Colts’ situation is significantly more complicated. They are currently dealing with a three-game losing streak that is dangerously moving them away from the playoffs. Now, they must rely on a backup quarterback to try and turn things around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Jones’ strong season

Jones was just one win away from matching the nine victories he achieved with the Giants in 2022. Furthermore, he was only three games shy of matching the 16 games played in a season, which he also posted with New York that year. His season with the Colts ended prematurely after 13 games with an 8-5-0 record.

Advertisement

Despite being knocked out of the season before the playoff push, Jones officially recorded his second year with 3,000+ yards, a feat he hadn’t accomplished since 2022 and 2019. Additionally, this season was his second-best in terms of touchdowns with 19 total, just five shy of his 2019 total.

Advertisement

see also Indianapolis Colts star Daniel Jones’ net worth: How rich is the NFL quarterback?

Who will replace Jones for the Colts?

Both Riley Leonard and Brett Rypien are available on the Colts’ depth chart. However, a few days ago, Philip Rivers was seen at the team’s practices, suggesting the team is actively seeking a solution to their current crisis. As such, a final decision is pending on who will replace Jones for the remainder of the season.