NCAAB News: Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir reveals Luka Doncic’s first picture as a Laker

The entire sports community was shaken to its very core on Sunday. The news of Luka Doncic’s shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers made people question reality.

ESPN insider Shams Charania literally had to confirm that it had actually happened and that it wasn’t a prank, that he hadn’t been hacked, or that the trade was AI-generated.

However, with some people still in disbelief, Florida A&M star Shaqir O’Neal, Shaquille O’Neal’s son, took to social media to show that it was real. He posted a picture of Doncic upon his arrival in Los Angeles.

Shaqir O’Neal hypes up fans with Luka Doncic pic

Doncic arrived in the City of Angels on Sunday night, and even though O’Neal is still in college, he clearly has some connections in the NBA, as he was able to get his hands on this unique flick.

Doncic is already in Los Angeles

The Slovenian, who has been out since Christmas Day with a calf injury, will be back on the court at some point in February, this time donning the Purple & Gold jersey.

As for O’Neal, his prospects of making it to the league seem quite slim right now, to say the least. At least, he’ll get to watch Doncic play for his father’s former ball club.