With Red Sox on alert of Alex Bregman rumors, Tigers reportedly know when to step in with contract offer

Alex Bregman remains one of the most coveted names out there in MLB free agency. After opting out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million deal, the former Boston Red Sox third baseman is seeking an even bigger contract. However, reports indicate Bregman’s price tag is not scaring the Detroit Tigers away.

The Tigers were among the favorites to land Bregman last offseason. Ultimately, the three-time All-Star opted to sign with the Red Sox, but his stint in Beantown may turn out to be short-lived.

Now, although Bregman looks less likely for the Tigers as their intentions were clarified, they are still holding an ace up its sleeve. According to reports around MLB, the Tigers may have realized their best chance at signing Bregman lies in playing the waiting game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If Bregman’s market collapses by mid-January, the Tigers could re-enter the mix by putting the only long-term offer on the table,” as reported by Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold.

Alex Bregman at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Wait and see

Whether Bregman will still be available by mid-January is uncertain. What is clear, though, is that Detroit would still be interested if that happens. Regardless, the Tigers will need some help from other teams for Bregman to fall into their lap. According to Petzold, several other dominoes must fall into place for Detroit to acquire Bregman.

Advertisement

see also Former Cubs player makes major admission about Alex Bregman’s future with the Red Sox

“It’s unlikely, but here’s how it happens: The Blue Jays sign Kyle Tucker and re-sign Bo Bichette, the Red Sox trade for Isaac Paredes or Brendan Donovan, the Cubs stick with Matt Shaw or pivot to Eugenio Suqrez, and the Diamondbacks refuse to trade Ketel Marte,” Petzold stated.

Advertisement

Boston is still in pole position

Though there are four strong suitors for Bregman (the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Detroit Tigers), the Red Sox are still considered the favorites to retain the 31-year-old infielder. However, the slow—virtually null—progress in negotiations with Bregman and agent Scott Boras continues to make fans in the Hub grow anxious as rumors wreak havoc across town.

SurveyWhere will Bregman sign? Where will Bregman sign? already voted 0 people

Advertisement