What happens if Nebraska wins or loses vs Iowa today in Sweet 16 of 2026 March Madness?

Nebraska and Iowa collide in one of the defining matchups of the Sweet 16 in the NCAA March Madness, where every outcome instantly reshapes their postseason fate. For the Cornhuskers, a win would extend historic run deeper.

On the other side, the Iowa Hawkeyes step onto the court with the same do-or-die pressure, knowing there is no safety net at this stage. The winner moves forward into the Elite Eight, while the loser is immediately eliminated.

With no margin for error and no second chances, this game becomes less about long-term storylines and more about execution in real time. One team will keep chasing a national title dream, while the other’s journey comes to a sudden stop.

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What happens if Nebraska beat Iowa today?

If the Cornhuskers defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in this Sweet 16 matchup of the NCAA March Madness, they move one step closer. Nebraska advances to the Elite Eight and keeps its historic March Madness run alive.

Coach Fred Hoiberg and Braden Frager of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2026 March Madness (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A win would push Nebraska into the regional final (Elite Eight), where they would face another top-performing team from the bracket. According to tournament context, they are already chasing their deepest postseason run eve.

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What happens if Nebraska and Iowa tie?

There is no tie scenario in the NCAA Tournament, games cannot end in a draw. In the Sweet 16 of the NCAA March Madness, every game must produce a winner to determine who advances to the Elite Eight.

If the score is level at the end of regulation, the game simply goes into overtime. Teams keep playing additional five-minute periods until one side is ahead when the final buzzer sounds.

This sudden-death structure is a core part of March Madness and ensures every matchup produces a decisive result, no matter how close or intense the contest becomes.

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What happens if Nebraska lose to Iowa today?

If the Cornhuskers fall to the Hawkeyes, their March Madness run ends immediately in the Sweet 16 stage of the NCAA March Madness. They are eliminated from the tournament, and Iowa advances to the Elite Eight.

For Nebraska, a loss would close the book on a breakthrough season that already delivered a historic Sweet 16 appearance. Despite strong regular-season form and a deep tournament push, one defeat means no continuation.

For Iowa, the opposite becomes true: they would extend their Cinderella-style run after knocking off top competition earlier in the tournament, continuing into the Elite Eight with momentum and belief building at the perfect time.