NY Giants LB Abdul Carter downplays tension with Jaxson Dart following recent online stir

Abdul Carter disagreed with a recent incident involving Jaxson Dart; however, both New York Giants players clarified everything in private.

Recently, Abdul Carter slammed Jaxson Dart after introducing President Donald Trump at a New York rally. When many were starting to think that tensions would escalate within the New York Giants roster, the linebacker himself dispelled any doubts about it.

“Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives,” Carter stated on his X account. Evidently, dialogue prevailed over other things, and everything would remain on good terms.

The Giants, led by John Harbaugh, are in the middle of their OTA process, and many perhaps foresaw that this type of incident could create a bad atmosphere within the locker room. Abdul Carter would seem to have no problem with Dart from now on.

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Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart aim to make a statement with the Giants

Heading into their sophomore seasons, quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Abdul Carter are locked in as the foundational pillars tasked with turning around the New York Giants after a tough 4-13 finish in 2025.

Abdul Carter #51 of the New York Giants.

On offense, Dart showed immense dual-threat promise during his rookie campaign, throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions over 14 games, while also flashing his dangerous mobility by rushing for 487 yards and another 9 scores.

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On the other side of the ball, Carter immediately established himself as a dominant presence off the edge, wrecking opposing pocket protections to the tune of 66 total pressures, 5 sacks, 27 solo tackles, and 2 forced fumbles. With a full year of professional experience under their belts, this dynamic second-year duo possesses the elite raw talent necessary to fuel a serious franchise resurgence.

Dart and Carter must lead the newcomers

Now in their second year, Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter must step up to guide a promising new rookie class, including incoming talents like Arvell Reese and Sisi Mauigoa. Having already weathered their own transition to the pro level, Dart and Carter’s leadership will be absolutely vital in helping these first-year players adapt quickly and spark a franchise turnaround.