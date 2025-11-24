Texas Longhorns star drops bold claim on Arch Manning: ‘He’s the most hated person in college football’

Arch Manning has been through the wringer in the 2025 college football season. With the Texas Longhorns (8-3, 5-2 SEC) playing for their lives in the final week of the campaign, a star on the program has issued a straightforward statement on Manning, who put the league on notice with a commanding outing in Week 13.

Whenever #16 is on the field for Texas, you know a big play can happen. That is true for both quarterback Arch Manning and defensive back Michael Taaffe. With the Longhorns gearing up for the season-finale against the 11-0 (7-0 SEC) Texas A&M Aggies, Taaffe delivered a powerful admission on the starting quarterback in Austin.

“I think he’s the most hated person in all of college football, and he doesn’t even care,” Taaffe admitted per Inside Texas. “He just cares about winning and he cares about his teammates. The things that he’s done for this team, the adversity that he’s gone through, I think if you look at it he’s the best player in college football.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arch Manning: Heisman dark horse?

Coming into the 2025 NCAA campaign, many expected Manning to contend for the Heisman Trophy. The sophomore quarterback acknowledged that those expectations weren’t entirely fair—after all, he had started only two games before this season. But through fits and starts, Manning proved his worth.

Michael Taaffe at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas.

Advertisement

Now, he appears to have found his footing, and the Longhorns can dream big with him under center. On that note, Taaffe believes Manning is the best player in the nation and deserves to be honored with the Heisman Trophy.

Advertisement

see also Arch Manning, Texas beating leads to deflating confession from Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino

“[If I had a Heisman vote, I’d vote for] Arch Manning,” Taaffe firmly stated about the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. “You compare his numbers, I bet the numbers are probably up there.“

Advertisement

Manning’s numbers compared to Heisman favorites

When the Longhorns host the Aggies during college football’s Rivalry Week, Manning will go head-to-head with fellow Heisman candidate Marcel Reed. Other contenders will step into the national spotlight as well, with each program facing its fiercest rival.

Fernando Mendoza will lead the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers against the Purdue Boilermakers, while Julian Sayin and the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes will have every eye fixed on them as the 11-0, reigning national champions travel to Ann Arbor to face the 9-2 (7-1 Big Ten) Michigan Wolverines. Next, we break down each quarterback’s numbers this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arch Manning: 2,673 passing yards, 62.5% passing percentage, 23 TD passes, 7 INTs. 191 rushing yards and 7 TDs

Fernando Mendoza: 2,641 passing yards, 73%, 30 TD passes, and 5 INTs. 216 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs.

Julian Sayin: 2,832 passing yards, 79.4%, 27 TD passes, and 4 INTs.

Marcel Reed: 2,752 passing yards, 61.8%, 25 TD, and 8 INTs. Moreover, he’s rushed for 395 yards and 6 touchdowns.

SurveyWho should win the Heisman Trophy? Who should win the Heisman Trophy? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE