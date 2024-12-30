Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty makes something clear how he’s physically preparing for the game vs Penn State

If there’s anyone who was undoubtedly eager to get back on the field as soon as possible, it’s Boise State Broncos star Ashton Jeanty. After being sidelined for several days due to an elbow injury in the game against the Ducks, the RB revealed how he feels ahead of the Fiesta Bowl matchup against Penn State.

The player who will finish just behind Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy race spoke to the press and made it clear that he feels in peak physical condition to compete in the upcoming game against Drew Allar’s team in Glendale, Arizona.

“It’s a great feeling, I’ll say that,” Jeanty said. “Obviously, you want the ball in your hands. But time off, recovery, rest, sleep, that’s the best thing you can have as an athlete. … Last time I was feeling this super fresh, you [saw] what I did. Hopefully not just me, but the whole offense and defense, we can all play our best game.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The break came at a good time for one of the best running backs in the nation, as being in peak physical condition at this point in the season can be crucial. Jeanty leads the NCAAF in rushing yards with 344 carries this season.

Boise St. vs UNLV OCT 25 October 25, 2024: Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) avoids UNLV Rebels defensive back Jett Elad (9) during the college football game featuring the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Christopher Trim CSM.

Advertisement

Jeanty knows he will be facing a tough defense

Ashton Jeanty has had an incredible season so far, putting up numbers rarely seen in the program. However, it can’t be overlooked that in the Fiesta Bowl, he will face one of the toughest defenses he has ever played against.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Arch Manning makes something clear to Steve Sarkisian about his future

“They got some really good players,” Jeanty said about Nittany Lions’ defense. “Their front seven is elite, great linebackers, great D-line. They do a lot: blitzes, pressures, moving the D-line, stunts and all that. We know for sure we’re going to get some seven-, eight-man surfaces. That’s just natural from all the defenses we’ve seen. But we’re going to have to play a great game, stay ahead of the chains. They’re one of the best teams on third-and-long. So we want to stay out of those situations.”

Advertisement

Dirk Koetter would have preferred a different scenario for Jeanty

Although the 24 days Jeanty spent away from the field could have meant an extended rest period for one of the best players of the season, his offensive coordinator, Dirk Koetter, would have preferred having him on the field, playing more minutes alongside his teammates.

“I think most teams that are playing well would rather play than rest,”Koetter said to the press. “The time off scares me more than I think it helps us, with a couple of exceptions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the OC made it clear that the Nittany Lions will present a tough challenge for his Broncos: “Going against your scout team every day is different than going against any real team, let alone a team that’s as good as Penn State,” the OC said. “The speed difference and then just time off. It’s been a really good schedule that Coach [Spencer] Danielson put together, as far as giving guys time off for Christmas, giving guys enough time to get their bodies back. But that’s just me personally. I would rather keep playing. But that’s just me.”