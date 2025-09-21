Brian Kelly delivers crucial injury update on Garrett Nussmeier ahead of upcoming LSU games

The LSU Tigers remain one of the few unbeaten teams in college football this season, and much of that success can be attributed to the stellar play of Garrett Nussmeier. What makes his performance even more impressive is that he’s been playing through a significant torso issue, yet continues to lead Brian Kelly’s offense with poise and efficiency.

His stats from yesterday’s 56–10 win over Southeastern Louisiana speak for themselves — this is clearly a quarterback with serious next-level potential. But it raises a question: is he performing at this level because he’s fully healthy, or is he simply pushing through and delivering despite not being at 100 percent physically?

Speaking to the media after the game, Brian Kelly shed light on the current condition of his star QB, offering insight into what Nussmeier has been dealing with on the field.

“We had talked about during the week that he was on the other side of the injury, and he felt really good,” the HC told reporters. “And that’s why we actually ran him a little bit. He felt good running the football, and we knew during the week that he was healthy just by the way he was throwing the football. I would say that’s the version (of Nussmeier) that you’ll get the rest of the year.”

Nussmeier connected on 25 of his 31 pass attempts, racking up 273 yards through the air and throwing for three touchdowns in LSU’s dominant 56–10 win. He also found the end zone with a rushing touchdown, adding to his impressive performance.

Is Garrett Nussmeier playing through pain?

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been battling a lingering torso injury since the start of the college football season, a factor that has likely contributed to his inconsistent play.

Coach Brian Kelly revealed that Nussmeier suffered the injury during fall camp, and while he has not missed any games, the ailment has clearly limited his performance and affected the team’s offensive game plan. Kelly stated that the Tigers have dialed back the playbook to protect their star signal-caller, who has not yet reached the same level of production he had last season.

However, there is a silver lining for the Tigers and their Heisman-hopeful quarterback. Recent reports indicate that Nussmeier is feeling much better and had his best week of practice, showing signs of returning to form.

While he will continue to play through the discomfort until the team’s bye week, his improved health is a promising sign for the LSU offense as they enter the toughest part of their schedule.