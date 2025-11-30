Lane Kiffin breaks silence, confirms decision to leave Ole Miss for LSU

It took longer than expected, but it’s now officially official: Lane Kiffin is the new head coach for the LSU Tigers. As the former Ole Miss Rebels head coach confirmed, his time in Oxford has reached its final stop in college football.

“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin stated through its personal X account.

It wasn’t the farewell Kiffin had in mind after spending the past six years with the Rebels, but it was ultimately an opportunity too good to let slip away for the 50-year-old head coach. As he walks away from Oxford, he leaves behind a 55-19 record with Ole Miss, including three bowl victories.

Kiffin points finger at AD Keith Carter

Due to the timing of his decision, Kiffin is now facing huge criticism from Ole Miss fans for leaving them for LSU. The Rebels were coming off a statement Egg Bowl victory over the Mississippi Bulldogs in the NCAA regular season finale, virtually clinching their spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Lane Kiffin at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 8, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi.

However, as Kiffin leaves for the program in Baton Rouge, college football fans across the nation ask: will Kiffin coach Ole Miss in the playoffs after taking the LSU job? As Lane himself has now stated, he won’t—but not because of any lack of interest on his part.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs (…),” Kiffin added. “My request to do so was denied by [Athletic Director] Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels”

Kiffin’s farewell

“While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford,” Kiffin concluded.