How does Lane Kiffin’s LSU salary compare to his previous Ole Miss contract?

The college football world was shaken after Lane Kiffin’s decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels at a crucial point in the season to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers ahead of what’s to come.

Finding the ideal successor to Brian Kelly at LSU was no easy task—not just from a football standpoint, but also considering the financial commitment that hiring someone of this caliber would entail.

According to Wilson Alexander via his official X account (formerly Twitter), the agreement between Kiffin and LSU is for seven years, totaling $91 million. This means the coach will earn roughly $13 million annually.

In addition, the reporter also noted that if Lane Kiffin wins a national title, the contract includes an automatic escalator, making him the highest-paid coach in the country. Undoubtedly, it wasn’t just the on-field challenge that tempted the HC to take the job, but also the financial incentives.

Kiffin’s Ole Miss contract

When Lane Kiffin was introduced as the head football coach at Ole Miss in 2019, he initially signed a four-year contract valued at $16.2 million, starting with a salary of $3.9 million in 2020.

Following a successful season that culminated in an Outback Bowl victory, Kiffin was rewarded with a significant one-year extension. This new deal boosted his guaranteed base pay to $21 million through the 2024 season, increasing his annual salary to $4.5 million in 2021 and exceeding $5 million for each of the subsequent three years.

A decision that took time

Lane Kiffin is leaving the Ole Miss Rebels to fill the head coaching vacancy at LSU, replacing Brian Kelly. The move, which shocked many as it came despite Ole Miss being poised for a College Football Playoff run, confirms his decision to leave Ole Miss for a new opportunity with the Tigers.

Kiffin has taken over a storied LSU program, reportedly securing a substantial contract that provides significant resources for him to elevate the team back to national championship contention.

