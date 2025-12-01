Lane Kiffin’s $91 million contract at LSU: How does his new salary compare to Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, and Kalen DeBoer?

Hours have passed since the loudest rumor in college football became a reality: Lane Kiffin is the newest head coach in LSU Tigers history. Though fans are still skeptic of the way Kiffin leaves behind his time in Oxford, the school in Baton Rouge had no hesitation in locking him up with one of the biggest deals in the NCAA. Now, we take a deep dive into the numbers and how Kiffin’s contract stacks up against those of Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, and Kalen DeBoer.

According to NOLA.com, Kiffin has signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with the Lousiana State University. If the Tigers win a national championship in college football under Kiffin’s guidance, then the automatic escalator in his deal assures he will become the highest paid coach in the nation. At the moment, he holds second place.

As reported, Kiffin will earn an average of $13 million per year. However, that number is subject to change due to the bonus incentives included in his contract. As it stands, only one other coach in the NCAA makes more in a season: Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs’ head coach signed a ten-year, over $130 million extension. According to USA Today, he made $13.28 million this year.

Kiffin and Smart’s salaries are now in close proximity. However, fans in college football note Smart has won two national titles. Kiffin, on the other hand, is still after his first. Moreover, as Kiffin won’t coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoffs, he has yet to call the shots in a postseason game.

Ryan Day, Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin, and Kalen DeBoer

How much do Day and DeBoer make?

As reported by NOLA.com, Kiffin and Smart are the only head coaches set to make $13 million before incentives. However, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is on their tail. Following the national title conquest in January, Day earned $12.5 million in the 2025 NCAA season, per CBS Sports. Moreover, his contract included max bonuses up to $1.5 million.

As for DeBoer, the second-year coach in Alabama made a base salary of $10.25 million, according to Tuscaloosa News. At the time of his signing, DeBoer was the third highest paid coach in the Southeastern Conference.

Sitting behind Smart ($13.28M) and Steve Sarkisian ($10.8M per year), DeBoer will now make room for another coach, taking the fourth spot instead. However, that could all change if any of Smart, Sarkisian, or DeBoer win the natty, which would almost certainly put them in line for a pay raise.

LSU demands results

Signing Kiffin in such fashion and under such a rich contract only raised the stakes for LSU. Sky-high expectations were always going to be set for the program with Kiffin at the helm. Now, however, it’s truly championship-or-bust for the Tigers. And if it is a championship, then Kiffin will receive a significant bonus in his bank account, along with the long-desired silverware on his résumé.

