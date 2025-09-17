Brian Kelly provides key injury update on Garrett Nussmeier ahead of upcoming LSU games

The LSU Tigers remain one of the few undefeated teams in this College Football season — a feat made even more impressive by one key detail: Garrett Nussmeier has played every game while dealing with a significant torso issue. Ahead of the upcoming matchup against Southeastern Louisiana, head coach Brian Kelly provided an update on the current status of his star QB.

On the immediate horizon looms a highly significant matchup for both programs — though the pressure to come out on top undoubtedly falls on the home team.

During his recent appearance on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Brian Kelly was asked by the media about the status of his starting signal-caller and whether, given his physical condition, it might be wise to rest him for this lower-stakes matchup.

“I think he needs to play,” Kelly said. “Garrett wants to play, he’s capable of playing. As I said, the torso injury slowed him up and it slowed up, in some instances, the development of the offense too because we needed to be very careful with him. We knew we had two, in particular, very, very difficult games with Clemson on the road and a charged-up Florida team.

Garrett Nussmeier #18 of the LSU Tigers.

“We dialed back practice, we dialed back what we were doing to make sure that we protected him. He’s now on the other side of it because we were able to do that. This week is an opportunity for him. He’s doing some things in practice he hasn’t been able to do in the last month. We’re pretty excited about what he could do this weekend.”

Staying the course

While the LSU Tigers have started the season on solid footing, the road to the College Football Playoff is a marathon, not a sprint. To secure a spot in the expanded postseason, they must maintain their laser focus and continue to dominate on a week-to-week basis, as any slip-up in the challenging SEC will prove costly to their national championship aspirations.

What’s next for the Tigers?