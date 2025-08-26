Deion Sanders officially names Shedeur Sanders’ successor in Colorado ahead of season debut vs Georgia Tech

Trending topics:
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have found the next starting quarterback after Shedeur Sanders' departure for the season-debut against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

By Federico O'donnell

Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025.
Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025.

The Colorado Buffaloes have officially stepped into the post-Shedeur Sanders era. As the NCAA season debut against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets approaches, Deion Sanders and the staff have named the new starting quarterback in Boulder.

The tune has changed substantially in Colorado. The spotlight is not upon them as it used to be when Shedeur and Travis Hunter were on the team. Still, Deion and company want to shock the nation and prove the critics wrong during the 2025 college football season.

In order to do so, the Buffaloes must overcome their first hurdle in the new NCAA campaign. On August 28th, the Yellow Jackets will walk into Folsom Field in Boulder, hoping to upset Coach Prime and the home team. Colorado will be ready for the challenge with an official decision on who will be the starting quarterback.

New era

Deion Sanders has named Kaidon Salter as Colorado’s QB1 for the 2025 NCAA season. The Liberty transfer quarterback prevailed in the battle for the job with freshman, five-star signal-caller Julian Lewis.

Deion Sanders looks on during a game

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

While Salter has earned Sanders’ nod to command the huddle, Lewis’ number could be called at any moment. Deion has spoken highly of the freshman in the past and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Buffs deploy certain packages with him under center.

Ranked opponents

The Buffaloes know the work is cut out for them this season in the Big 12. After falling in the Valero Alamo Bowl in December, 2024, the goal for the new year is clear. However, the schedule won’t cut the Buffs any slack. As it stands, Colorado’s fixture includes three showdowns with top 25 programs in college football.

  • Oct. 11 vs the Iowa State Cyclones (No. 22 on Top 25 AP Poll)
  • Nov. 22 vs Arizona State Sun Devils (No. 11 on Top 25 AP Poll)
  • Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (No. 17 on Top 25 AP Poll)
