Buffaloes hit with stern warning from Deion Sanders going into the upcoming NCAAF season

The numbers speak for themselves. This year’s College Football season for the Colorado Buffaloes fell well short of the expectations set early on, making it clear that certain things need to change. Deion Sanders knows this all too well, and he’s preparing to step in and shake things up heading into what’s next.

The decisive loss to Arizona State in Boulder exposed the weaknesses of a team that, at the start of the season, never expected to be sitting at 3–8. Coach Prime knows something has to change, though he has yet to reveal what that will be.

“It’s not one thing, because if I say one thing you guys are going to attack the other things that I didn’t say and I’m not going to give you that,” the head coach Sanders said to the press.

“I’m gonna say it’s multiple things that will need to change, and it will. As a matter of fact, it’s already in progress. We could throw stones at everybody. I always say you start with me.”

Head Coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Lastly, Sanders expressed his disappointment with the players in their final year in the program, noting that they closed out their college careers with a home loss. “It’s tough letting them go out like that,” he said. “You want to send them out with a win. . . . We couldn’t get it done.”

Time to shuffle the deck and start over

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to quickly turn the page on a calamitous 3-8 season, with one game remaining. Despite the high-profile class of Coach Deion Sanders and an immediate injection of talent, the team failed to secure a bowl bid, struggling severely on both sides of the ball in the highly competitive PAC-12.

However, the foundation of the “Prime Time” era has been laid. With Sanders confirmed to return and another aggressive transfer portal cycle expected, the focus immediately shifts to 2026. The Buffaloes must shed the disappointments of this year and build the necessary cohesion and depth to truly compete for a championship next season.

The final chapter

The Colorado Buffaloes will conclude their challenging 2025 campaign on the road this Saturday, November 29th. Coach Deion Sanders and his squad travel to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. This Big 12 matchup marks the final opportunity for Colorado to register a win and finish the season on a high note before diving fully into the 2026 preparation cycle.

