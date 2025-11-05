A word to the wise is enough. Deion Sanders believes so as he limited himself to a two-word statement on his latest move. As the Colorado Buffaloes have their backs against the wall in college football, Primetime didn’t stutter to shake things up.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are riding a two-game losing streak. As if dropping consecutive outings weren’t concerning enough, Colorado has conceded 50-plus points in each of its last two defeats. With several question marks surrounding the offense and a defense that can’t get off the field, the Buffaloes have brewed a self-harming cocktail in Boulder.

Now, the Buffaloes are rolling the dice. Freshman quarterback Julian Lewis will make his starting debut in the NCAA as Colorado takes on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown on Saturday, November 8. Asked about what led to his decision under center, Deion dropped a two-word answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Common sense,” Deion Sanders admitted about tossing Julian Lewis into the fire, via FOX College Football.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Advertisement

Oh boy…

Needless to say, the Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) have one of the most underwhelming programs in college football. Through 9 games in the 2025 NCAA season, Colorado ranks among the bottom of every stat in the Big 12.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Deion Sanders, Colorado resorting to Plan C in hopes of finding Shedeur’s successor

The Buffs’ defense allows an average of 215.8 rushing yards per game (most in the conference), 426.4 total yards (second-most), and concedes 30.1 points (third-most in the Big 12). Such numbers help paint a clear picture on the situation in Boulder.

Advertisement

On the offensive side of the ball, the grass isn’t necessarily greener. Colorado averages a total of 329.8 yards on offense per game with only 22 points (second-worst among the conference). Moreover, the attack is disrupted often, as the Buffaloes have allowed 24 sacks against (average of 2.7 sacks per outing)—the second most by any Big 12 program.

Languishing at the bottom of virtually every statistical category, it’s no surprise Colorado is 1-5 against Big 12 opponents. Nor is it surprising that Deion has toggled through his options in the quarterback room, hoping to spark some change within the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julian Lewis at Folsom Field on September 20, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado.

Setting the tone

If there’s one sign of hope for the Buffs, it’s the fact that West Virginia has posted very similar numbers. Both schools are 3-6 overall and 1-5 in league play, with their stats placing them squarely in the basement of the conference standings.

Advertisement

When the Buffaloes and Mountaineers clash at Milan Puskar Stadium, the two sides will be playing to stay alive. The loser will wave its season goodbye, as both need to win out in order to secure bowl eligibility.

Advertisement

Colorado has yet to win a game away from home in the year, but Sanders and company better hope that hex will end soon. In order to secure a bowl game appearance for the second straight season, the Buffs will have to win twice on the road when facing West Virginia (Nov. 8) and Kansas State (Nov. 29) on the road.