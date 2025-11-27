Kyle Shanahan opens up about facing Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur ahead of 49ers vs Browns in Week 13

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to face Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. Kyle Shanahan opened up about his feeling on facing Deion Sanders‘ son. It’s a unique moment for the coach’s career.

Speaking to reporters, Shanahan said, “It is weird just because he was my hero growing up. He was probably my number one player, just in terms of being a true fan of.” Shanahan then added, “I always talk about how I got his jersey in ’94 and wore it for about six months straight till someone jacked it from me. I’m still looking for that guy. But no, he was such a unique player.”

Now, Shanahan has the task to compete and beat Shedeur Sanders on Sunday. The 49ers are in the middle of a playoff race, while Sanders is trying to establish himself as an NFL starting quarterback.

Sanders made history in his Browns’ starting debut

By winning in his starting debut, Sanders became the only Browns QB to win in his first game as a starter in nearly 30 years. Sanders completed 11 of 20 attempts for 209 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

The Browns where able to beat the Raiders and while Sanders was good, he wasn’t stellar. Still, he at least provided some big plays, and that’s an upside the Browns didn’t have prior to him being under center.

The 49ers can’t have a mishap against the Browns

Despite all the injuries they’ve suffered, the 49ers are still alive and in the mix for a playoff berth. Right now, the 49ers hold the seventh seed in the NFC, the last playoff spot. However, they can’t afford to lose, as the Lions are breathing on their neck.

Hence, San Francisco needs a win to keep its hopes alive. With a plethora of injuries, Kyle Shanahan has put one of his best coaching seasons so far in the NFL. Now, he wil have to put a clinic to beat Deion Sanders‘ son.