Shedeur Sanders receives massive news as Browns make big QB decision in surprising twist

Shedeur Sanders is increasingly securing his position with the Cleveland Browns, especially after the franchise’s surprising decision to send Kenny Pickett to the Raiders in a move that left everyone in shock.

The report was shared by Adam Schefter on a day with a lot of movement among NFL teams. While the Browns were expected to make a move, they did just that, and with the Raiders in need of help, the timing worked out for Sanders.

“Trade: Browns are sending QB Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders, per sources. Raiders needed another backup for Geno Smith with QB Aidan O’Connell fracturing his wrist in the preseason finale and being expected to miss 6-8 weeks,” Schefter reported on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Browns Let Go of Pickett’s Experience

It’s true that the Browns have a lot of quarterbacks, which has drawn some criticism and even mockery. While they’re making roster cuts, they’ve let go of Kenny Pickett, who had three years in the league and a Super Bowl ring. He was a viable option alongside Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson.

Kenny Pickett #7 of the Eagles hands the ball off to Tyrion Davis-Price #35 against the Vikings.

Advertisement

Now, the goal for Shedeur Sanders is likely to become more competitive, as there will be more space in the quarterback room. Jeff Gabriel is an undeniably dangerous quarterback with incredible college numbers.

Advertisement

Will the Browns Make Another QB Cut?

It’s not yet known, but in one way or another, they have to have their three quarterbacks ready for the 2025 season. Most teams have their three names available for the position during game weeks, but the Browns still have four, meaning they are expected to cut one more.

Advertisement