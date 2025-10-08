Drew Allar makes something clear after Nittany Lions’ latest tough loss

The NCAAF season has been an up-and-down ride for the Penn State Nittany Lions, with alternating wins and losses that could jeopardize their shot at the Playoffs. Quarterback Drew Allar was one of the players who addressed the team’s current situation following last weekend’s tough loss to UCLA.

The loss to Nico Iamaleava’s team in Pasadena set a precedent for a program that consistently aims to be among the top title contenders.

In recent remarks to the media, Allar expressed clear frustration with the team’s performance, though he remains confident they can turn things around quickly.

“As players, we’re extremely motived. Not particularly happy (after UCLA). I think just more motivated than ever just after everything that’s transpired. … We got a great group of leaders that are going to be able to help us rebound,” the QB stated via @audsnyder4.

Drew Allar #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Bouncing back quickly

The dust has settled on one of the most stunning upsets in recent memory, but for the Penn State Nittany Lions, the disaster in Pasadena against a previously winless UCLA squad is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored.

Following a painful loss to Oregon and now a confounding 42-37 defeat to the Bruins—a team they were heavily favored to beat—the pressure is now squarely on Head Coach James Franklin and his squad to demonstrate mental fortitude and execution.

Penn State’s College Football Playoff aspirations are all but gone, but the season is far from over. The Nittany Lions must immediately regroup, address the glaring defensive lapses and offensive inconsistencies, and secure a much-needed victory against Northwestern this weekend to prevent a two-game skid from spiraling into an irreversible collapse for a team that had national title aspirations just a few weeks ago. The time for excuses is over; for Penn State, it’s about proving their identity and getting back to winning.

What’s next for the Nittany Lions?

vs Northwestern, October 11

@ Iowa, October 18

@ Ohio State, November 1

vs Indiana, November 8

@ Michigan State, November 15

