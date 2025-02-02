Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel sends clear message ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The impressive season led by the Oregon Ducks, which included an undefeated regular season, has prompted several of their players to make the decision to take the next step in their careers. Dillon Gabriel, the team’s starting QB, was among those who declared himself eligible for the upcoming NFL Draft. Regarding this situation, the player shared a clear message.

As one of the participants in the exciting Senior Bowl, Gabriel spoke with the media and shared his intentions regarding the franchise that could potentially select him. He knows that his physical attributes may play a role in this, as he is one of the shorter quarterbacks in the draft.

“I just want to find the right fit with someone who doesn’t give a rip about that (his height) and just wants to win and wants a baller,” Gabriel said when asked about being a short quarterback. “I think that’ll be perfect for me to find the right fit in that way and good alignment so that we’re not talking about it.”

Dillon Gabriel has proven to be one of the most important pieces in Dan Lanning’s system, leading his team to a perfect season. An undefeated record in the regular season, followed by a heartbreaking loss in the Rose Bowl to the Buckeyes.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warming up before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

The importance of College experience for Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel is facing one of the most important events of his career, as after finishing his season with the Ducks, he declared for the upcoming NFL Draft. His chances of being selected are high due to his strong performance in games for his team.

During an interview with NFL insider Tom Pelissero at the Senior Bowl, Gabriel reflected on the experience he gained playing in the NCAAF over the years, and in a way, he feels it helped him prepare for this moment.

“Yeah, I just think playing a lot of football, having a lot of experience, being in a lot of places, and playing with a lot of different teams,” Gabriel stated. “But you learn a lot about yourself through that process, and, you know, finding a way how to win. So it’s a big blessing, and I’m excited to be here.”

Gabriel is expected to be one of the top prospects at his position, although, of course, he faces strong competition. Among the most highly ranked quarterbacks according to predictions, those with higher chances of being selected earlier include Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart.

