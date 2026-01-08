Cubs linked to top free agent after Edward Cabrera trade with Marlins

The Chicago Cubs have emerged as a key component in many bidding wars during this MLB offseason. After trading with the Miami Marlins to get Edward Cabrera, now the Windy City team is linked to one of the best free agents available.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, “the one free agent bat that they remain linked to: Alex Bregman.” Bregman is targeted by the Red Sox and Diamondbacks, among a few others. He is one of the most coveted and respected third bases in the MLB.

Apparently, the Cubs are still getting awed by Bregman and hence, they are still pushing or his services. It won’t be easy to land him, but it seems like the Red Sox know what Bregman will reply to their latest offer.

Bregman must make the most of this deal

As a high-profile free agent, Bregman has his market value at an all-time high. It helps the fact that he has an impressive resume, one of the best in all of baseball to be fair. He is also 31 years old, so this could very well be the last huge payday he gets in the MLB, considering he is still in his prime, albeit in the latter parts.

Alex Bregman #2

Bregman is arguably a Hall of Famer already. Still, he wants to keep playing for a contender, all while getting massive dollars on top of it. Again, he deserves that. He is a three-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger, a Golden Glove and an MVP runner-up in 2019.

The Red Sox are in a stalemate

The Red Sox are not an MLB contender, but they want to keep the third base. Now, that is a decision that Bergman will consider if the team gets the right offer. Will he stay at Boston, or will he would rather get into a better team?

One team that pushed for Bregman was Toronto. However, the Blue Jays are not in the mix any more for this reason. But still, this is a testament of how excellent teams are looking for his services. After trading with the Marlins for Cabrera, the Cubs could look as a massively positive landing spot for Bregman.