Eli Drinkwitz delivers encouraging injury update on Tigers QB Beau Pribula despite significant blow for Missouri

Heading into the weekend, the Missouri Tigers were 6–1 and had their starting quarterback healthy. The loss to Vanderbilt not only added another defeat to their record but also saw a devastating injury to Beau Pribula, one of the key figures on Eli Drinkwitz’s team.

The images were shocking and left everyone in attendance stunned. The injury to his ankle appeared season-ending at first, but according to Pete Thamel via his X account, the Tigers’ head coach brought some relief by confirming that there are no broken bones.

“Eliah Drinkwitz tells reporters in Nashville that Beau Pribula has an ankle injury that ‘could be a while’ before he returns. He did specify there’s been no broken bones. Pribula appeared on the sideline in crutches and a boot after getting knocked out of the game,” the insider stated via @PeteThamel.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Drinkwitz will have to rely on the talent of true freshman Matt Zollers, who will take over as Missouri’s starting quarterback beginning with the upcoming game against Texas A&M.

Beau Pribula #9 of the Missouri Tigers.

How much do the Tigers lose with Pribula’s injury?

The Missouri Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes took a severe hit after quarterback Beau Príbula suffered an apparent season-ending ankle injury. The dual-threat leader was the engine of the No. 15 offense, amassing over 1,617 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and adding 5 rushing touchdowns prior to the devastating moment.

His departure forces the Tigers to rely on true freshman Matt Zollers, creating a massive void in both production and veteran leadership for the final stretch of the SEC schedule.

Bouncing back from the latest loss

The No. 15 Missouri Tigers have no time to dwell on their shocking loss to Vanderbilt, especially following the devastating injury to QB Beau Príbula. With a critical two-game homestand straight ahead, the team must rally immediately.

The Tigers face a grueling schedule featuring a major SEC clash against No. 3 Texas A&M, followed by Mississippi State, with their playoff hopes and season trajectory on the line in Columbia.

