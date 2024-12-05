Kalen DeBoer might influence Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's future with bold statement on WR recruit

Will Jalen Milroe declare for the 2025 NFL Draft? It’s one of the biggest questions around campus in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback is faced with two alternatives: declare for the draft and probably be a mid-to-late first round pick, or stay for another season in college and possibly increase his stock. It’s a big decision and the QB isn’t rushing into a conclusion, however, Kalen DeBoer’s recent statement may help him decide.

Alabama is projected to make the College Football Playoffs according to the latest Selection Committee’s bracket. However, it could all change during the conferences championship weekend. Alabama’s first season under DeBoer was shaky, it had great highs along with deep lows.

However, joining the Crimson Tide is still very enticing and the program has signed four-star WR Lotzeir Brooks, adding on to an appealing wideout room. If playing alongside star Ryan Williams was not enough for Milroe to stay another season in school, DeBoer hopes his comments on Brooks help turn the scale in Alabama’s favor when it comes to Milroe’s future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s quarterback-friendly. He’s been the go-to guy,” DeBoer stated, via BamaOnLine. “A very dynamic player. Got good size as far as a frame and everything and can jump through the roof. Just super explosive and great ball skills. He’s an athlete, a very good athlete, but he’s also a wide receiver. He has those instinctual things.”

Advertisement

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during a college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 9, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze cannot wait to see Milroe leave Alabama

There are two teams in the NCAA that wish Jalen Milroe is gone for the big leagues and stops tormenting them: LSU and Auburn. Milroe seems to have a knack for these two schools and he saves his best for them.

Advertisement

see also Auburn HC Hugh Freeze makes sincere admission to Alabama QB Jalen Milroe with hilarious comment

After the Iron Bowl, in which Milroe rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze hilariously confessed his wishes for Milroe to the Tide’s QB.

“I hope you’re gone,” Freeze said jokingly to Milroe as they met at the 50-yard line. “I have had enough of you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

DeBoer’s high praise for Milroe

The first season at the helm of a program is never easy in college football. When that program is the most decorated school of the 21st century, it makes the job even harder. However, DeBoer is very appreciative of the great support he received from the shifty quarterback he inherited as he took the reins in Tuscaloosa.

After a difficult season—one in which Alabama can still make the playoffs—DeBoer made a big statement about his thoughts on Milroe. “When Jalen Milroe is fresh, there’s really nobody like him at the quarterback position in the country,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said.