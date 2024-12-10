Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer could lose Alabama weapon to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

After being left out of the playoffs, Alabama could lose a weapon in their wide receiver room that entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jalen Milroe and Kalen DeBoer might give up a big talent in Tuscaloosa to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

When it rains, it pours in Alabama. The Tide’s season has been nothing short of disappointing. The final blow to their hopes and goals was delivered as the CFP Selection Committee left them out of the postseason, after Clemson’s win over SMU.

Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, trouble doesn’t stop there. True freshman Caleb Odom entered the transfer portal and is expected to visit Sanders in Boulder. Standing at 6-foot-5 and tabbed as a five-star recruit, Odom looked very promising in DeBoer’s program and along Milroe.

However, Odom was mostly on the sidelines and only started one game on the season against Mercer. Odom finished the season tallying seven receptions for 65 yards. It’s safe to say he didn’t have the year he expected with Alabama, while fellow freshman Ryan Williams became Milroe’s number one target.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Fresh start in Boulder?

Colorado put on an astounding season during Coach Prime’s second year at the helm. The Buffaloes barely missed out on the Big 12 Title game and earned bowl eligibility.

Boulder looks like a promising landscape for many transfering talents in college football and Odom may find his new home in Colorado. Travis Hunter’s departure also sets up an exciting possibility for a new WR1 to emerge in Sanders’ program.

Moreover, Shedeur Sanders is leaving for the NFL, as well, and Colorado has signed five-star quarterback recruit Julian Lewis. Thus, the Buffaloes may have their successor at the QB position, while Alabama’s quarterback situation is unclear as Milroe has yet to declare for the Draft.

Alabama signs exciting WR recruit

During the 2024 NCAA season, Alabama’s offense relied heavily on two players for their passing game: Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard. Aside from them not many receivers had much participation in DeBoer’s gameplan.

However, this frustrating year has served as a learning experience for DeBoer and his coaching staff, changes may be brewing in Tuscaloosa. The program has signed four-star WR Lotzeir Brooks, in hopes of adding another key contributor to their offense.

Odom is still deciding on his next destination, but all things considered, it might be fitting for him to land in Boulder and be coached by Deion in a program that has captured the attention of the nation.