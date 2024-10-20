Trending topics:
Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends strong message to critics after dominant win over Texas

Kirby Smart kept receipts on Georgia Bulldogs' critics and addressed them after commanding victory over the Texas Longhorns.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia.
Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia.

By Federico O'donnell

The Georgia Bulldogs have been the talk of the town, and head coach Kirby Smart was quick to remind everyone what was said about the program following their huge win over the Texas Longhorns.

Georgia had an all-around impeccable performance in Austin, they took an early lead and never looked back. The dominant 30-15 win on the road has brought many questions on Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns. As for the Bulldogs, most doubts seem to fade away and they are looking like the team to beat in the NCAA.

Although the winds have changed for Georgia, a couple of weeks back many were skeptical on Smart’s college football program. Following the nationally-televised whooping at DKR- Texas Memorial Stadium, the Dawgs head coach sent a strong message to the critics.

Nobody really gave us a chance,” Smart said, per On3. “Everybody doubted us, and I really felt like we’d gotten better over the last three weeks. We played a good football team tonight. They’ll win some games. Our whole program was being doubted. Maybe it wasn’t y’all, but there’s a lot of people doubting our kids and the ability to go on the road and win.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart

August 31, 2024: Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks the field before the game against the Clemson Tigers in the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Bulldogs prevail despite Carson Beck’s erratic game

Georgia dominated from start to finish. However, the Dawgs QB Carson Beck had a rough outing, throwing three interceptions. Running back Trevor Etienne was the man of the hour, he rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs upset the undefeated Horns.

Steve Sarkisian explains decision to bench Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning during Longhorns loss

Steve Sarkisian explains decision to bench Quinn Ewers for Arch Manning during Longhorns loss

However, the biggest factor in the victory was the Dawgs’ defense. They made life miserable for Quinn Ewers, and sporadically Arch Manning. Ewers was picked off twice and fumbled on as many plays. Arch Manning was sent into the game in hopes of a miraculous comeback from the freshman, but the trend continued and he was strip-sacked for a fumble, as well.

The Horns’ offensive woes against an elite defense shined the light on many issues in Sarkisian’s offense. Their relatively comfortable schedule might have overstated their true capacity, or maybe it was just a horrendous fluke game for the team. Whatever the case, they must bounce back next week against Vanderbilt.

Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

