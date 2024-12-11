MLB News: NY Mets make bold move on former Yankees teammate of Juan Soto

As the 2024 season came to a close, the New York Mets’ hopes were dashed after a tough loss to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. But with eyes firmly set on the 2025 MLB season, the Mets are all in, determined to secure a championship. To make that a reality, they’ve already acquired Juan Soto, and now, they’ve bolstered their roster by signing another All-Star from the Yankees.

Mets owner Steve Cohen’s deep pockets are proving pivotal in their pursuit of a World Series title. Along with Soto and their existing roster, the Mets have added yet another high-profile talent: All-Star reliever Clay Holmes.

According to AP News, the Mets and Holmes finalized a three-year, $38 million deal on Monday, with plans to transition the All-Star closer into a starting pitcher. This decision would have been crucial for the player, as he didn’t play any game with the Yankees as a starter in the regular season.

After three seasons with the Yankees, Holmes will now join Soto in wearing the Mets’ colors. The hefty contract and the Mets’ ambitious plans for 2025 were enough to convince both Yankees stars to make the move to the Mets’ side of town.

Clay Holmes of the New York Yankees during the 2024 season. (Getty Images)

Holmes and Soto played together in the 2024 All-Star Game

Back in July, Holmes received the exciting news that he would represent the American League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. After an impressive season with the Yankees, the pitcher shared the field with his teammates Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, both of whom were slated to play in the starting lineup.

Leading up to the game, Holmes reflected on the opportunity, expressing his gratitude. “I’m excited, this place means a lot to me. The organization, my teammates, and the coaches—everyone here. To be able to represent all the guys here is something I don’t take lightly. It’s a huge honor, and I’m super grateful for this opportunity,” he said.

Holmes’ performance last season made him a clear choice for the All-Star roster. In 67 games with the Yankees during the regular season, he recorded 30 saves, finished 50 games, and pitched 63 innings. He allowed just 60 hits and 29 runs, while striking out 68 batters—stats that firmly supported his selection.

Holmes’ stats with the Yankees

One factor that may have influenced Holmes’ decision to join the Yankees is the potential for him to become a starting pitcher in the future. Since 2018, Holmes has been called upon as a starter on four occasions, with his first stint coming as part of the Pittsburgh Pirates during his rookie season.

In his four years with the Yankees, he was never designated as a starter, despite appearing in 220 regular-season games. Over the course of 128 completed games, he recorded 74 saves, pitching a total of 217 innings. During that span, he allowed 174 hits and 80 earned runs. Additionally, he registered 238 strikeouts while facing 896 batters throughout his career.