Juan Soto joins Mets with record-breaking deal, leaving Yankees behind: Memes and reactions

The news of Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets sparked explosive reactions from Yankees fans and other notable figures, with some responses proving difficult to stomach.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty ImagesJuan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals during Game Four of the Division Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Richard Tovar

The reaction from New York Yankees fans to Juan Soto’s decision to sign with the Mets was predictably harsh, especially given their hopes of seeing him continue alongside Aaron Judge and other star players. Ultimately, Soto opted for a deal that offered more money, a gamble the Mets were willing to take.

Former players also weighed in, with Roger Clemens remarking simply that the contract was “a lot of money.” Others speculated that playing in Queens might overshadow Soto’s career.

The Mets’ record-breaking $765 million contract includes clauses allowing Juan Soto to renegotiate for an even higher salary in five years. Reportedly, other offers paled in comparison, leading to Soto’s choice to join the Mets.

Some fans attributed his decision to frustration with his teammates’ errors during the Yankees’ 2024 World Series loss to the Dodgers. Others warned that the Mets’ pitching staff isn’t as strong as the Yankees’.

Memes and Reactions Flood Social Media

As expected, memes and reactions erupted online, especially from Yankees-leaning spaces. Some speculated that Soto wanted to avoid playing in Judge’s shadow and instead sought to be “the big man in town.”

