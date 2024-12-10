The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson didn’t go as fans expected. Now, following heavy criticism over his physical condition, ‘Iron Mike’ has made a shocking revelation about the bout.

Throughout the year, Jake Paul worked relentlessly to build up anticipation for his fight with Tyson. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been striving to establish his name in the professional boxing world, which led him to challenge the legendary fighter.

While Tyson prepared for a major challenge, the 58-year-old seemed unable to keep up with Paul’s pace. Now, Tyson is sharing new details about the fight, raising questions about the outcome.

Mike Tyson reveals shocking truth about his physical condition during the Jake Paul fight

When Jake Paul called out Mike Tyson for a fight, many initially assumed it would be an exhibition match. However, it was later confirmed that it would be a professional bout, meaning their official records would be affected by the result.

Jake Paul, at 27 years old, stepped into the ring against Tyson, who was 58 at the time. The age gap was a major concern for many, with fans speculating that Tyson’s stamina might not hold up against the younger, more active Paul.

During the fight, Tyson stopped throwing punches by the third round, leading many to believe he was exhausted. However, Tyson has now revealed that he wasn’t tired at all, leaving fans to wonder why he didn’t press for the win against Paul.

“Magically. It just happened so quick,” Myke Tyson told 7News at a Miami pop-up event (via The Mirror) about the fight. “Eight round were over fast. I wasn’t tired. I wasn’t sweating. I didn’t understand that.”

Will Mike Tyson face Logan Paul?

After the bout with Jake Paul, Mike Tyson was asked if he’d be interested in a rematch. But Tyson surprised everyone by challenging Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, instead.

Although Logan accepted the challenge, it seems unlikely that the fight will happen. Tyson has reportedly expressed no interest in fighting again, preferring to remain retired—this time, for good.

