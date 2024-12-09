MLB News: Yankees reportedly offered Juan Soto slightly less than the Mets

Juan Soto will not return to the New York Yankees for the 2025 MLB season after signing a massive 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets. The decision officially ends any hope for the Bombers, despite their competitive offer, reportedly falling just short of the Mets’ package.

According to multiple sources, the Yankees offered Soto $760 million over 16 years, averaging $47.5 million per season—$3.5 million less annually than the Mets’ deal. While the total contract value was close, the Mets included a key feature: the option for Soto to renegotiate his contract in 2029, potentially raising his salary to $55 million annually and the total value to $805 million.

Andy Martino of SNY reported that the Yankees had the leading offer until the afternoon of December 8, when Steve Cohen and the Mets presented their slightly higher bid. The revised offer reportedly swayed Soto’s decision, securing his move to Queens.

In 2024, Juan Soto earned $31 million with the New York Yankees—the highest single-season contract of his MLB career at the time. However, his recent move to the New York Mets, signing a record-breaking deal, has sparked a wave of reactions and memes on social media platform X, speculating about his future in Queens.

Signing Bonus and Initial Earnings

Soto’s contract with the Mets includes a $75 million signing bonus. Over the first five years, he is set to earn $230 million, bringing his total earnings to $305 million before the renegotiation period begins in 2029.