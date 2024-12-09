NFL News: 49ers' Brock Purdy reveals the truth behind struggles with Ricky Pearsall

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers celebrated a hard-earned Week 14 win against the Chicago Bears, with the quarterback throwing two touchdowns. However, Purdy once again struggled to connect with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who recorded only one reception during the game.

When asked about the lack of chemistry, Purdy admitted he isn’t entirely sure what’s causing the disconnect with Pearsall. “Ricky and I, our chemistry is off since the game is gone,” Purdy said. “I’ve been progressing with other guys, but I don’t know why exactly Ricky hasn’t been involved in certain targets or plays.”

Despite the challenges, Purdy was full of praise for Pearsall, emphasizing his potential and explosiveness. “As a quarterback, for sure I want to give the ball to him. I love the kid, he’s awesome,” Purdy said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acknowledging that their on-field connection has been off for the past three games, Purdy reflected, “But for some reason just forgot the game is gone when I’ve been in there I wasn’t been able to connect to him for the last three games.”

Advertisement

Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Advertisement

Ricky Pearsall’s Recent Performance

Pearsall’s production has dipped over the past month. In the last four 49ers games, he has managed only one reception in the Bears matchup. His season has also been impacted by an off-field chest injury, limiting his ability to build momentum.

Advertisement

see also Brock Purdy's net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

Purdy Stresses Team Goals

Following the Bears game, Purdy emphasized his commitment to distributing the ball to all his playmakers. “I want to give everybody the ball—JJ, Deebo, George, Ricky—the guys deserve it. I want to play for them,” he said. “But that’s just how the last three games have gone.”